Kevin Nolan: Notts County manager signs new three-year contract

Kevin Nolan revealed earlier in September that he was close to signing a new contract at Notts County

Notts County manager Kevin Nolan has signed a new three-year contract with the League Two club.

The 35-year-old has led the Magpies to second in League Two after helping them avoid relegation last season following his appointment in January.

Magpies owner Alan Hardy said: "Kevin has brought real pride, optimism and stability to this club which has not been seen for many years.

"Kevin has to keep the players' feet on the ground."

Assistant manager Richard Thomas and first-team coach Mark Crossley have also signed new deals with the club.

"It was an easy decision to make which is why I have been so comfortable talking about it in recent weeks," said Nolan.

"I'm delighted that Richard and Mark will be staying with me. We have a solid backroom staff here.

"I was confident of keeping the club up and getting it into a stable position this year so we can kick on in the future."

Nolan played for West Ham, Newcastle and Bolton before becoming player-manager of Leyton Orient, then in League Two, in January 2016.

He won seven of his 15 games but was replaced as boss three months later.