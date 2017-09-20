2018 World Cup: Niang and Sabaly set for Senegal bows

France-born M'Baye Niang is currently on loan at Torino from Italian rivals AC Milan, he has also spent time with Watford, Montpellier and Genoa

Former France youth internationals M'Baye Niang and Youssouf Sabaly could both make their debuts for Senegal in October.

The duo are in the Teranga Lions squad for their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Cape Verde on 7 October.

The 22-year-old Niang, who is on loan at Torino from AC Milan, had previously rejected the Teranga Lions in 2011, after qualifying through his parents.

Bordeaux defender Sabaly, 24, won the Under-20 World Cup with France in 2013.

A third player hoping to make his senior debut for Senegal is Alfred Gomis, 24, a former Italy youth international goalkeeper.

Coach Aliou Cisse has also included experienced Premier League quartet of Sadio Mane, Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Diafra Sakho, who last played in 2015.

However there is no place for Stoke City's Mame Biram Diouf, who has just a signed a new contract with Premier League side.

Guinea-based goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye is the only African-base player in the 26-man squad, but there is no place for fit-again Pape Souare, who played for Crystal Palace on Tuesday for the first time since a car crash last September.

The Teranga Lions, who were quarterfinalists at their only World Cup finals appearance in 2002, are third in their group as they aim to reach another tournament.

Burkina Faso are currently top of Group D ahead of Cape Verde on goal difference, both teams have now played four qualifiers.

Senegal have the chance to overhaul those two if they win a replayed match against South Africa, with only the group winners qualifying for the World Cup in Russia.

Senegal squad:

Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya, Guinea), Alfred Gomis (SPAL 2013, Italy), Clement Diop (LA Galaxy, United States)

Defenders: Moussa Wague (Eupen, Belgium), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Fallou Diagne (Metz, France), Saliou Ciss (SCO Angers, France), Kara Mbodj (Anderlecht, Belgium), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux, France), Adama Mbengue (Caen, France)

Midfielders: Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton, England), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United, England), Cheikh Ndoye (Birmingham City, England), Alfred Ndiaye (Wolves, England), Salif Sane (Hannover, Germany), Assane Diousse (Sainte-Etienne, France)

Forwards: Diao Balde Keita (Monaco, France), Moussa Konate (Amiens, France), Moussa Sow (Al Ahly Dubai, UAE), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, France), Opa Nguette (Metz, France), Diafra Sakho (West Ham United, England), M'Baye Niang (Torino, Italy), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England)