Joe Ledley: Derby County set for talks with Wales midfielder

Joe Ledley (right) travelled with Wales in their last qualifier in Moldova, but was not selected to play

Derby County are set to hold talks with out-of-contract midfielder Joe Ledley.

The Wales international is available to sign outside the transfer window as a free agent.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in June after three years at Selhurst Park.

Ledley has turned down offers from abroad, the former Celtic player saying he has 'no idea' where he will end up but that he was open to playing outside the Premier League.

Wales boss Chris Coleman picked Ledley in the squad for Wales' World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, but he did not feature in either game.