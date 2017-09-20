Lee Hodges: Truro City 'doing nothing different' to spark winning streak

Lee Hodges got Truro promoted from the Southern League Premier Division during his first spell as boss in 2011

Truro City boss Lee Hodges insists he has done "nothing different" to bring about a run of six successive wins.

After a mixed start to the season, the Cornish side have climbed to second place in National League South.

They reached the play-offs in 2015-16, but only finished one place above the relegation zone last term.

"We just carried on what we were doing and we've won games playing exactly the same way we lost games," 44-year-old Hodges told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"People say to me 'what did you do differently' and I've done nothing different at all. We weren't playing terrible, we were in the (earlier) games and competing.

"There's not a lot in this league, it's very close, and that first goal can be the difference."

Truro are away to third-placed East Thurrock United on Saturday and the winners could go top, depending on how leaders Dartford fare at Weston-Super-Mare.

"Over the whole course of the season, even with the defeats, (because of) the consistency level and the way we've been performing, we've been very hard to break down which has been brilliant, plus we've always got goals in us," said Hodges.

"I'm hoping there's more to come. The biggest difficulty at the moment is having 18 players and you can only pick 11 to start.

"Not only is it the starting 11 who are performing well, the boys are coming off the bench and winning games for us. It gives me a headache, but what a great headache to have, to have this squad of players who are all competing just to put the shirt on."