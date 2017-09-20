Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: Northampton Town in 'learning process', says manager

Wigan moved up to second in League One after beating Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Northampton

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink acknowledged Northampton were in a "learning process" after suffering defeat for the first time as Cobblers manager.

Northampton lost 1-0 at Wigan on Tuesday after taking seven points from the Dutchman's first three games.

Michael Jacobs' 30-yard strike was the only difference between the sides.

"It's small margins, but you have to make sure those small margins go your way, and that's by being smart and having experience," said Hasselbaink.

The 45-year-old took over after Justin Edinburgh's departure following four successive league defeats.

From bottom of the table, they climbed to 17th, but slipped back a place following defeat by the Latics.

"We had done really well, closing them down, and the time we didn't close them down and they had a shot, it was a goal," Hasselbaink told BBC Radio Northampton.

"That was unfortunate but I think it was a very good display from us. I think at times we can be calmer, we panic at times a little bit.

"It's a learning process that we have to go through. This is going to be one of the sides that is going to challenge (for promotion) so to come here and give this display is not bad.

"I don't like losing but there is a way of losing and I am content with the way we lost. It's always going to be a work in progress."