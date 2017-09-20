Hamilton Accies' David Templeton suffers a broken foot and faces six weeks out

David Templeton (right) came off injured against Hearts

Hamilton Accies winger David Templeton has suffered a broken foot that will keep him sidelined for up to six weeks.

Injury problems had led the 28-year-old to consider retiring from the game before Accies signed him on a short-term contract last season.

But he signed a new one-year contract in May and has made eight appearances for the Premiership club this campaign.

However, he was forced off after 52 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 defeat by his former club, Hearts.

It was only his second start for Accies this season as manager Martin Canning eased him towards full match fitness.

Templeton was initially expected to be okay to return to face St Johnstone on Saturday.

Manager Martin Canning said: "We've lost David Templeton, who will be out for four to six weeks.

"He has a wee avulsion fracture in his foot following a blocked tackle on Saturday.

"He was very good on Saturday. It's frustrating for him because he's worked very hard to get himself ready to start games and he did very well in the game.

Antonio Rojano is still waiting on a work permit to play for Accies

"It's a blow to him, but it's a blow to us as well, but we have players in Steven Boyd and Louis Longridge and Botti Biabi who are desperate to go and play, so it's an opportunity for someone else."

Templeton, has made 16 first-team appearances since picking up an injury playing for Rangers against St Mirren in August 2015, began his career with Stenhousemuir before moving to Hearts.

The Tynecastle club sold him to Rangers for about £700,000 in 2012, but he was released by the Ibrox club in summer 2016 during a 21-month battle to resolve a knee injury.

Canning insisted there was no reason to doubt Templeton's future and said: "It's not a concern, because there's nothing you can do about it.

"It was a blocked tackle and that can happen to anybody, regardless of what your history of injury is."

Meanwhile, Antonio Rojano's absence from competitive action looks set to continue as the club continues to wait for a work permit.

The Argentine striker, previously of Bolivian outfit Real Potisi, joined late in the transfer window but has not yet been able to take to the field as he waits for clearance to play.

"It's an ongoing thing," added Canning. "Hopefully it's imminent. It's out of our hands. I think he will be out of this weekend.

"Hopefully, if it's not at the end of this week, it will be at some point next week."