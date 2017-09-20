EFL Cup: Norwich City's Mario Vrancic delighted by first goals for Canaries

Mario Vrancic started his career under Jurgen Klopp at Mainz and joined Norwich in June from another German club Darmstadt

Norwich midfielder Mario Vrancic was delighted to see extra practice pay off as they beat Brentford to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

The Bosnia international, 28, netted from the penalty spot and then curled home a free-kick from 25 yards.

"My first goals for Norwich and we are one round further. It was a brilliant night," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"Me and James Maddison, we do 10 to 20 minutes (on free-kicks) the day before a game, so I'm pretty happy to score."

The Canaries conceded a Brentford consolation goal in added time, ending a run of three clean sheets.

But Vrancic said the defensive work being done by midfielders was a key to the team's recent improvement.

"In the last games we have defended really well, so one goal is nothing - it happens," he added.

"During the international break we trained a lot on defending behaviour and we improved it.

"It's really important for our game and we had really good balance between possession and good defending."

Klopp reunion must wait

Unfortunately, the result between Leicester and Liverpool meant Vrancic was denied a hoped-for reunion in the next round.

Asked who he would like to face next, he replied: "I would like to play against Liverpool, against my former boss Jurgen Klopp."

When it was pointed out that Liverpool has been knocked out, he laughed: "OK Huddersfield. Manchester United - also not bad, I could live with it."