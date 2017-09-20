Tim Krul: Brighton sign Newcastle goalkeeper on one-year deal

Tim Krul spent 12 years with Newcastle United

Tim Krul has left Newcastle to sign for Brighton on a one-year deal.

The Netherlands goalkeeper, 29, agreed a season-long loan move in August but has now joined the Seagulls on a full-time contract.

Krul has ended his 12-year association with Newcastle and can now play against them in the Premier League on Sunday.

He played 185 times for the Magpies, who signed him from ADO Den Haag in 2005, and made his Brighton debut in Tuesday's EFL Cup loss at Bournemouth.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.