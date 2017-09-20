Women's World Cup 2019 qualifier: No flags at NI v Republic match after threat

NI keeper Lauren Perry was unable to keep out Megan Campbell's shot in the qualifier

The lack of country flags and anthems at Northern Ireland women's World Cup qualifier with the Republic followed a threat, BBC Sport NI understands.

The decision by the Uefa match delegate was taken before the game at Mourneview Park in Lurgan after the Irish FA raised safety concerns.

Both anthems were played when Northern Ireland and the Republic last met in a men's international in Dublin in 2011.

However, in the early 1990s only the anthem of the home country was played.

It had been planned to allow both flags and play both anthems.

In a statement, the IFA said: "Following safety concerns raised ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at Mourneview Park, it was agreed with the UEFA match delegate that neither national anthem be played or flag be flown before the game.

"The Irish FA believes that the flag of both competing teams should be flown at a match venue and that their anthems should be played before a game.

"While understanding the safety concerns behind the UEFA match delegate's decision, the association is disappointed that it was not possible for the normal pre-match protocols to be observed last night."

The Republic won the game 2-0 thanks to an own goal from Rachel Furness and Megan Campbell's strike.

It was the second defeat for Northern Ireland in five days, following Friday's loss to Norway in their opening qualifier for the 2019 World Cup.