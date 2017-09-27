Championship
Birmingham19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

Lee Carsley
Birmingham development coach Lee Carsley began his reign as caretaker manager on Saturday with a draw Derby County
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:15-22:00 BST

Birmingham City are expected to still be without Jota, Jason Lowe and Che Adams, who have all been struggling with hamstring injuries.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale (wrist) has also been ruled out for caretaker boss Lee Carsley's second game in charge after Harry Redknapp's departure.

Sheffield Wednesday, who lost to rivals Sheffield United on Sunday, have no new injury concerns.

Glenn Loovens and Almen Abdi are still not available for selection.

The Blues start the night in 23rd, eight points behind Wednesday in 13th.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost five of their last seven league games against the Owls.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won twice in their last three away trips to Birmingham, as many as in their previous 13 visits, in all competitions.
  • Wednesday have lost eight of their last 11 away league games on a Wednesday.
  • Birmingham have not lost a home league game - including play-offs - in their last 18 games played on a Wednesday.
  • Jordan Rhodes has been involved in eight goals in his last eight league games against Birmingham (six goals, two assists).
  • Birmingham are one of only two Championship teams to have scored all of their goals this season from open play (along with Fulham).
  • Blues' total of five goals from nine games is the second lowest in the division. Only bottom club Bolton (four) have scored fewer.

Wednesday 27th September 2017

  • BirminghamBirmingham City19:45Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United19:45WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Championship scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Leeds106221881020
3Wolves9621159620
4Preston10541114719
5Ipswich96031913618
6Sheff Utd9603128418
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13Sheff Wed93421211113
14QPR103431313013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Sunderland101361019-96
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton10028421-172
Championship table

