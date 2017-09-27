Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City are expected to still be without Jota, Jason Lowe and Che Adams, who have all been struggling with hamstring injuries.
Goalkeeper David Stockdale (wrist) has also been ruled out for caretaker boss Lee Carsley's second game in charge after Harry Redknapp's departure.
Sheffield Wednesday, who lost to rivals Sheffield United on Sunday, have no new injury concerns.
Glenn Loovens and Almen Abdi are still not available for selection.
The Blues start the night in 23rd, eight points behind Wednesday in 13th.
Match facts
- Birmingham have lost five of their last seven league games against the Owls.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won twice in their last three away trips to Birmingham, as many as in their previous 13 visits, in all competitions.
- Wednesday have lost eight of their last 11 away league games on a Wednesday.
- Birmingham have not lost a home league game - including play-offs - in their last 18 games played on a Wednesday.
- Jordan Rhodes has been involved in eight goals in his last eight league games against Birmingham (six goals, two assists).
- Birmingham are one of only two Championship teams to have scored all of their goals this season from open play (along with Fulham).
- Blues' total of five goals from nine games is the second lowest in the division. Only bottom club Bolton (four) have scored fewer.