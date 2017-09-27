Birmingham City v Sheffield Wednesday

Birmingham development coach Lee Carsley began his reign as caretaker manager on Saturday with a draw Derby County

Birmingham City are expected to still be without Jota, Jason Lowe and Che Adams, who have all been struggling with hamstring injuries.

Goalkeeper David Stockdale (wrist) has also been ruled out for caretaker boss Lee Carsley's second game in charge after Harry Redknapp's departure.

Sheffield Wednesday, who lost to rivals Sheffield United on Sunday, have no new injury concerns.

Glenn Loovens and Almen Abdi are still not available for selection.

The Blues start the night in 23rd, eight points behind Wednesday in 13th.

Match facts