Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Richard Stearman appears to be close to a return to action

Richard Stearman, who has missed the last seven games with a hamstring problem, could return for Sheffield United against his former club.

Full-back Kieron Freeman and striker Clayton Donalson are also in contention in contention for the Blades.

Wolves, three points behind Championship leaders Cardiff City, have no new injury worries ahead of the game at Bramall Lane.

Helder Costa could feature for the first time this season.

Match facts