Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Richard Stearman, who has missed the last seven games with a hamstring problem, could return for Sheffield United against his former club.
Full-back Kieron Freeman and striker Clayton Donalson are also in contention in contention for the Blades.
Wolves, three points behind Championship leaders Cardiff City, have no new injury worries ahead of the game at Bramall Lane.
Helder Costa could feature for the first time this season.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have not won in their last five league games against Wolves - the last two of which were in the visitors' 2013-14 League One promotion season.
- Wolves have won on their last two league visits to Bramall Lane - as many as in their previous 19 attempts.
- Sheffield United have won 15 of their last 18 home matches played on Wednesday in all competitions. The only loss in that time was a 3-0 League defeat by Arsenal in October 2007 under Bryan Robson.
- Wolves have lost just one of their last 10 Championship games, scoring at least twice in each of the last three.
- Since the start of last season, the Blades have won more league games than any other side in the top four tiers of English football (36).