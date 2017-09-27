Championship
Sheff Utd19:45Wolves
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Richard Stearman
Richard Stearman appears to be close to a return to action
Click here for live text coverage on Wednesday 19:15-22:00 BST

Richard Stearman, who has missed the last seven games with a hamstring problem, could return for Sheffield United against his former club.

Full-back Kieron Freeman and striker Clayton Donalson are also in contention in contention for the Blades.

Wolves, three points behind Championship leaders Cardiff City, have no new injury worries ahead of the game at Bramall Lane.

Helder Costa could feature for the first time this season.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have not won in their last five league games against Wolves - the last two of which were in the visitors' 2013-14 League One promotion season.
  • Wolves have won on their last two league visits to Bramall Lane - as many as in their previous 19 attempts.
  • Sheffield United have won 15 of their last 18 home matches played on Wednesday in all competitions. The only loss in that time was a 3-0 League defeat by Arsenal in October 2007 under Bryan Robson.
  • Wolves have lost just one of their last 10 Championship games, scoring at least twice in each of the last three.
  • Since the start of last season, the Blades have won more league games than any other side in the top four tiers of English football (36).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cardiff10721179823
2Leeds106221881020
3Wolves9621159620
4Preston10541114719
5Ipswich96031913618
6Sheff Utd9603128418
7Bristol City104511710717
8Aston Villa104421610616
9Middlesbrough10433117415
10Norwich10433912-315
11Fulham10352129314
12Millwall103431310313
13Sheff Wed93421211113
14QPR103431313013
15Derby93331313012
16Nottm Forest104061318-512
17Hull102351618-29
18Reading9234810-29
19Burton10235619-139
20Brentford101541113-28
21Barnsley92251014-48
22Sunderland101361019-96
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton10028421-172
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired