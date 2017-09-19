Hibernian 3-2 Livingston: Neil Lennon pleased with side's reaction

Hibernian and Rangers are now in the League Cup semi-finals, with the other two ties played on Wednesday and Thursday

Neil Lennon was delighted with his Hibernian side after their League Cup quarter-final win over Livingston.

The Hibs boss was highly critical of his charges after their 2-2 draw with Motherwell at Easter Road on Saturday.

But he was far happier after they twice came from behind to beat Livi 3-2.

"Maybe I am, at times, getting old and grumpy, a bit too hard on them, but I didn't like what I seen on Saturday. I got a brilliant reaction tonight and I'm delighted," Lennon said.

"I thought we played well, we've come from a goal down twice, which shows marvellous character, and we're in the semi-finals.

"We played very well and deserved to win the game. Even before Livi got the [opening] goal, we could've been two or three up. Our football at times was outstanding and we scored two beautiful goals."

Lennon was delighted with the display of Danny Swanson, who scored his first goal for Hibs

Alan Lithgow nodded Livi ahead before Danny Swanson's fine strike restored parity. Raffaele De Vita fired the visitors in front again but Martin Boyle levelled and Anthony Stokes scored the winner from the spot after Paul Hanlon was fouled by Nikolay Todorov.

"Sometimes it can be ugly and nervy, and at 2-2 you're thinking 'could the game go either way here', but I felt alright tonight, I thought we had good control of the game," Lennon added.

"I'm looking at the body language of the players and it was a lot better tonight than it was on Saturday, so the reaction was good.

"In the second half we were in total control. We were patient and got the win, now we have a great day to look forward to.

"Swanson was fantastic and it'll do him the world of good. I was delighted with his performance and his goal. I'm very pleased with him, I know I've got a good player there. Some of his football, his intelligence, and his goal was excellent.

"We looked a good team again and we got the goals we deserved."

Lennon said he faces a wait to discover the extent of the knock that forced skipper David Gray off in the first half.