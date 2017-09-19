BBC Sport - Mark Sampson pleased with England's excellent performance
Sampson pleased with England performance
- From the section Women's Football
England boss Mark Sampson says the Lionesses' 6-0 win over Russia was "pleasing" and "exciting" as they got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a strong start.
MATCH REPORT: England Women 6-0 Russia Women
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired