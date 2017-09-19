BBC Sport - Highlights: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifying opener
Watch: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier
- From the section Women's Football
Watch highlights of England's 6-0 win over Russia as they impress in their World Cup qualifying opener at Prenton Park.
MATCH REPORT: England Women 6-0 Russia Women
