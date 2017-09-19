Wednesday's back pages

The Independent features England women's 6-0 win over Russia
The Independent features England women beating Russia 6-0
The Daily Mail leads with Liverpool's exit from the Carabao Cup
The Daily Mail leads with Liverpool's exit from the Carabao Cup
The Times also feature Liverpool's 2-0 defeat by Leicester City
The Times also features Liverpool's 2-0 defeat by Leicester City
The Sun lead with Jose Mourinho's plan to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez
The Sun leads with Jose Mourinho's plan to sign Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez
The Mirror say Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson has asked his dad, Sir Alex, for tips on how to beat Arsenal
The Mirror says Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson has asked his dad Sir Alex for tips on how to beat Arsenal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired