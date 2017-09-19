BBC Sport - Republic's women beat Northern Ireland in World Cup qualifier

Republic's women beat Northern Ireland 2-0

The Republic of Ireland clinch a 2-0 win in their Women's World Cup qualifying match away to Northern Ireland.

The visitors took the lead just before half-time when Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness headed in an own goal.

Megan Campbell scored the second with a long-range shot.

