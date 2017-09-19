BBC Sport - Nikita Parris scores for England against Russia and celebrates with Mark Sampson
Parris fires England ahead and celebrates with Sampson
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Nikita Parris fire England ahead against Russia in their Women's World Cup qualifier before running to the touchline to celebrate with coach Mark Sampson.
