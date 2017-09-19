BBC Sport - Nikita Parris scores for England against Russia and celebrates with Mark Sampson

Parris fires England ahead and celebrates with Sampson

Watch Nikita Parris fire England ahead against Russia in their Women's World Cup qualifier before running to the touchline to celebrate with coach Mark Sampson.

