Aguero timeline 20 Sep From the section Football The first of many. Manchester City paid Atletico Madrid a reported £38m for 23-year-old Aguero in August 2011 and the Argentine made an instant impact, scoring twice on his debut, the first inside nine minutes, after coming off the bench in a 4-0 win over Swansea. A derby dream. Aguero made the trip across town to face City's bitter rivals Manchester United for the first time in October 2011, but few predicted what was coming next. Mario Balotelli scored twice before Aguero netted the third in a 6-1 rout as City enjoyed their biggest victory over the Reds at Old Trafford since 1955. Agueroooo! Having wiped out an eight-point deficit to go ahead of Manchester United at the top of the league on goal difference, Manchester City found themselves trailing at home to QPR in stoppage time in the final game of the season - the Premier League trophy appeared to be heading to Old Trafford. Cue a 92nd-minute Edin Dzeko equaliser before a dramatic 95th-minute winner from Aguero. Frenzied scenes followed as City clinched their first top-flight title in 44 years. After netting 30 times in his first season in England, Aguero saw his 2012-13 campaign interrupted by injuries and only started 22 Premier League games. Despite that, he mustered 12 league goals including the winner in the derby at Old Trafford, seven minutes after coming off the bench. Seven days later, the forward scored again as Manchester City beat Chelsea to reach the FA Cup final. What could have been. Manchester City were overwhelming favourites to beat Championship-bound Wigan Athletic at Wembley, but Ben Watson's stoppage-time effort saw the Latics pull off one of the biggest ever cup final shocks. Aguero's wait for an FA Cup winner's medal continues... The Argentine did not have to wait long for a taste of Wembley success, mind. Manchester City returned to the capital in March 2014 for the League Cup final, where they beat Sunderland 3-1 thanks to goals from Yaya Toure, Samir Nasri and Jesus Navas. And another one for the mantelpiece. With 17 Premier League goals in 23 games, Sergio Aguero surpassed Thierry Henry as the player with the best goals-per-minute ratio in the competition's history as Manchester City scooped a second title in three years in 2013-14. He hit the 50-goal mark for the club in a 5-1 defeat of Tottenham and was rewarded during the summer with a new five-year deal with the champions. Prolific. Aguero became Manchester City's all-time top scorer in the Premier League after he netted all four goals in a 4-1 win over Tottenham at the Etihad in October 2014. That took the Argentine to 61 goals in the competition, overtaking compatriot Carlos Tevez's previous club record. Manchester City may have finished runners-up in the Premier League to Chelsea in the 2014-15 season, but Sergio Aguero's aid to the cause could not be faulted. The forward enjoyed his most productive season in front of goal in the league, scoring 26 times to collect the Golden Boot, as well as reaching 100 goals for the City in all competitions. A new shirt, the same old Sergio. Aguero took the number 10 for the 2015-16 season, but continued to find the back of the net as he bagged five in a 23-minute spell during the 6-1 thrashing of Newcastle. In the return fixture against the Magpies, the Argentine was on target again to score his 100th Premier League goal. A feat he achieved in 147 games. Aguero couldn't reclaim the Golden Boot, though, as he finished one short of Tottenham's Harry Kane on 24 goals. The arrival of Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss before the 2016-17 campaign cast doubt over Sergio Aguero's future at the club, especially when Gabriel Jesus' signing in January saw the Argentine relegated to the bench. But a prolific start to Jesus' City career was cut short when the Brazilian broke his foot. Back in Guardiola's plans, Aguero scored 15 goals in the final 17 matches of the season to edge his way to second on the club's all-time scoring charts. Firmly back in his manager's plans, and proving he and Gabriel Jesus can lead the line together, Sergio Aguero netted the sixth Premier League hat-trick of his career as Manchester City beat Watford 6-0 in September 2017. Five goals in his opening five league games made the Argentine the top-scoring non-European in the competition's history, overtaking Trinidad's former Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn and Sunderland striker Dwight Yorke.