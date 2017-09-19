Danny Welbeck: Arsenal striker out for three weeks with groin injury

Welbeck has scored three times for Arsenal this season

Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck will be out for at least three weeks after injuring his groin at the weekend.

Boss Arsene Wenger said the England forward is unlikely to return before next month's international break.

Welbeck, 26, was hurt during the Gunners' 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

He is expected to miss Wednesday's Carabao Cup match against Doncaster, Premier League games with West Brom and Brighton, and a Europa League fixture against Bate Borisov.

"We don't know how bad his groin injury is but he will certainly be out until the international break," said Wenger, who added Welbeck had a scan on Tuesday.

Welbeck, who has scored three times for Arsenal this season, is therefore unlikely to feature for England in their World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia on 5 October and Lithuania on 8 October.

He could return in time for Arsenal's trip to Watford on 14 October.