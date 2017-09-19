Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund debut delayed by clearance

Jadon Sancho will take the number seven shirt vacated by Ousmane Dembele

Former Manchester City youngster Jadon Sancho is still waiting for clearance to play for new club Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho, 17, cost Dortmund around £10m when he joined from City on transfer deadline day at the end of August.

However, he was not named in their 25-man Champions League squad and cannot play in the Bundesliga until Fifa confirm his registration.

It is understood the delay is purely to do with his age and Fifa's requirement to check cross-border moves of minors.

Dortmund are relaxed about the situation.

Sancho has so far featured in one under-23 game, against Rodinghausen on 9 September, when he played the first half and created one goal in Dortmund's 3-2 win.