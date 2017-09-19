Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid manager signs new contract

Zidane's Madrid are currently fourth in La Liga, four points behind leaders Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he has signed a new contract with the Spanish champions, which was set to run out at the end of the season.

In 18 months in charge, the former Real midfielder has won the Champions League twice and La Liga once.

Madrid have renewed several players' contracts in recent weeks and the Frenchman told a news conference that he too has extended his deal.

"In terms of the renewal, it's already done," said Zidane.

"I care about the day to day and I'm not looking further than that."

The deal has not yet been formally announced by the club.

Zidane took charge of Real in January 2016 and has led them to consecutive Champions League trophies and their first La Liga title since 2012, as well winning the Uefa Super Cup twice and the Fifa Club World Cup.

In August he said that the deal, thought to be for three years, had been agreed but not signed.

The 45-year-old former France international managed Real's B team before replacing Rafael Benitez.

Real Madrid continue their league title defence on Wednesday as they host Real Betis, although they will be without defender Theo Hernandez who injured his shoulder in Sunday's 3-1 win at Real Sociedad.

"He has been diagnosed with a partial dislocation of the right shoulder," Madrid said in a statement on Tuesday. Hernandez is expected to be out for two weeks.