England to face France in international friendly

England beat France 1-0 in their most recent meeting at the Euros courtesy of Jodie Taylor's goal

England Women will travel to Valenciennes next month to play France in an international friendly.

The Lionesses beat France for the first time in 43 years at the quarter-final stage of this summer's 2017 European Championships.

"If we want to keep progressing it's crucial we play matches like these," said captain Steph Houghton.

England start their World Cup qualifying campaign against Russia at Prenton Park on Tuesday.

The will face Les Bleues at Stade du Hainaut on 20 October in an additional international before continuing qualifying against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan and Wales.

England have climbed above France to third in the world rankings.

