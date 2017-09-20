BBC Sport - When Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United could not beat Burton Albion

When Ronaldo's Man Utd couldn't beat Burton

BBC Sport revisits the 2006 FA Cup tie between Burton Albion and Manchester United, before the two clubs meet again in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Listen to live coverage of Manchester United v Burton Albion, Wednesday, 20 September, 20:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

When Ronaldo's Man Utd couldn't beat Burton

Video

Highlights: Bairstow's maiden century helps England beat Windies

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: England thrash Russia 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Video

Sampson pleased with England performance

Video

Republic's women beat Northern Ireland 2-0

Video

Parris fires England ahead and celebrates with Sampson

Video

Agnew's 88-yard punt-return seals Detroit win

Video

Gayle falls to brilliant Root catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Boxing will give me something to 'focus on' - Ferdinand

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Froome feels 'fresh' for World time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

GB's Pidcock wins junior world time trial

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Is Fran Kirby any good at 'kerby'?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired