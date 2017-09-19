Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona forward out for three and half months

Club record signing Dembele lasted just 29 minutes on his first La Liga start for Barcelona

Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele is expected to be out for three and a half months after having hamstring surgery.

The 20-year-old France forward was making his first La Liga start when he pulled up in the 29th minute in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Getafe.

Barca said Dembele was "successfully operated on to repair a ruptured biceps femoris in his left leg".

Dembele joined from Borussia Dortmund in a deal which could be worth £135.5m.