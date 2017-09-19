Dundee: Neil McCann plots League Cup victory over Celtic

Neil McCann: "I want to be winning trophies at this club"

Neil McCann has urged his Dundee players to believe they can end Celtic's unbeaten domestic run by knocking them out of the League Cup.

Dundee host Celtic on Wednesday with a place in the semi-finals at stake.

And McCann, who has designs on ending Celtic's 55-match unbeaten run, wants his players to share his desire for securing silverware at the club.

"Somewhere along the line, if you want to have a trophy in these cabinets then you will have to beat Celtic," he said.

Victory against St Johnstone at the weekend lifted Dundee from the foot of the Premiership to ninth place on four points, above Ross County on goal difference.

'I want to be winning trophies'

McCann hopes his side's first league win of the season will give them confidence for their League Cup aspirations.

"I want to be winning trophies at this club and why shouldn't you have aspirations?" he added.

"Kilmarnock have done it, Ross County have done it in recent times. So there's no reason why Dundee shouldn't have aspirations to do it.

"I am really happy with my squad, it's building and progressing. We will have ups and downs over the season in search of consistency but I have full belief in them."

McCann won 10 major trophies during his playing career with Hearts and Rangers and is keen to add silverware as a manager.

Speaking in front of a photograph of Dundee's 1962 league-winning skipper Bobby Cox in Dens Park's boardroom, McCann added: "There's nothing better.

"You can earn a career and go and play for big, great clubs and earn lots of money but football is actually about winning things and I want them to get that in their mindset, that they want to win things and search for memories that people can't take away.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Dundee 3-2 St Johnstone

"Guys like that [Bobby Cox] sitting behind me here, I had the pleasure of meeting him in my young days here. This is club that has been far removed from winning trophies and I want to get back to it, and I would love these guys to be part of it."

McCann added: "If we can bring a bit of silverware to this city it will be revered and the players will be revered too. It's early days before we can be looked upon as a constant to get to those stages but it's got to start somewhere.

"It's about whether our players really believe inside that they are good enough to step up and play against Celtic. I do, 100%."