Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer ruled out until January

Manuel Neuer
Neuer only returned at the end of August from a broken left foot suffered in April

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be out until January after surgery on his broken left foot.

The 31-year-old World Cup winner sustained the same injury to the same foot in April and suffered a repeat in training on Monday.

Bayern are in the same Champions League group as Celtic and Neuer will miss their remaining five games.

"The operation went perfectly, which is the most important thing for now," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"We are now looking to the future. Manuel will be back to his previous best and available in January."

Bayern, who began their Champions League campaign with a win over Anderlecht, next face Paris St-Germain in France before hosting Celtic on 18 October.

Sven Ulreich, a 29-year-old who has made 12 competitive appearances for the German champions since signing from Stuttgart in 2015, is now favourite to start those games.

Neuer picked up the original injury during the Champions League quarter-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid in April.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired