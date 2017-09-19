Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Bayern Munich, Anderlecht, Hearts, Partick Thistle, St Johnstone, Hartlepool

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha is comfortable with the news that Alfredo Morelos, the summer signing who took his tally to eight goals in six games with a goal against Partick Thistle on Friday night, has attracted interest from English Championship clubs Aston Villa, Barnsley, Bristol City, Derby County and Reading. (Evening Times)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has insisted the Ibrox club can stun Celtic this weekend in the Old Firm derby and go on to be Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Veteran Rangers striker Kenny Miller has been rested for Tuesday's League Cup trip to face Partick Thistle so he can "switch off from football", according to manager Pedro Caixinha. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Ryan Jack has admitted that Rangers face our two biggest games of the season, tonight in the League Cup against Partick Thistle then against Celtic in the Premiership, but insists they will be going into them with no fears. (The Herald)

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could miss next month's Champions League game against Celtic after the 31-year-old, who suffered a hairline fracture in March, re-injured his foot in training with Bayern Munich star re-injured his foot in training. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says he wants Dedryck Boyata, the Belgium defender poised to return from injury to face Dundee in Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final, to sign a longer-term contract with the Scottish champions. (The Scotsman)

Frank De Boer, the former Rangers player axed last week by Crystal Palace, is on the shortlist to succeed the sacked Rene Weiler as Celtic's Champions League opponents, Anderlecht. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed a plan to get strikers Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths starting together in the same team. (Evening Times)

Partick Thistle goalkeeper Ryan Scully has an alternative career as a model all mapped out if things don't work out for him in football after being named as the 'Daily Drool' by a Spanish blog. (Evening Times)

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum is facing four to five weeks out with a medial ligament injury sustained during Saturday's win over Hamilton Accies. (The Scotsman)

St Johnstone defender Keith Watson may have suffered yet another injury set-back on loan at Hartlepool United, where the right-back has been in excellent form at centre-half, and will learn the extent of his knee injury within 48 hours. (The Courier)