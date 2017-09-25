Crawley Town v Newport County (Tues)

Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell

Crawley Town are likely to be without striker Thomas Verheydt for the visit of Newport County on Tuesday evening.

Otherwise, Harry Kewell's Red Devils have a clean bill of health following their 2-1 away win at Barnet.

Newport are also injury-free after Saturday's 1-0 win over Grimsby Town at Rodney Parade.

Manager Mike Flynn is likely to give striker Padraig Amond another start with the Irishman whose winner against Grimsby was his third of the season.