Middlesbrough v Norwich City
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough have striker Adama Traore available following suspension for the visit of Daniel Farke's Norwich.
Full-back Fabio will be assessed after coming off in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham.
Norwich will be without Mario Vrancic (calf) as they look for a fifth successive Championship clean sheet.
Striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) may be fit enough to be included among the substitutes, but Marco Stiepermann and Wes Hoolahan are both doubts.
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk: "For me, they (Middlesbrough) are the favourites for the title this year.
"They have many good players and a good coach, and many opportunities from a financial point of view - I'm not jealous, it is like it is.
"They are a big club and they are pretty good in home games - four games, three wins and just one draw - so it's not easy to beat them.
"If it's (a choice of) 0-0 or we win 5-4, I'd choose the 5-4. It's not about the clean sheets, though in our defending behaviour we are pretty good right now."
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have lost only one of their last 13 home games against Norwich in all competitions (W8 D4).
- This is the first meeting between the teams since the 2015 Championship play-off final, which was won 2-0 by Norwich at Wembley.
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last 27 home league matches on a Tuesday (W20 D7) since losing 2-0 to West Ham in November 2011.
- Garry Monk has a similarly excellent home record in Tuesday matches - he hasn't lost any of his 13 matches in all competitions as a manager on a Tuesday (W10 D3).
- Only Bristol City's Bobby Reid (6) has netted more Championship goals than Britt Assombalonga (5) this term.