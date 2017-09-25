Middlesbrough v Norwich City

Adama Traore has yet to score a first-team goal for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have striker Adama Traore available following suspension for the visit of Daniel Farke's Norwich.

Full-back Fabio will be assessed after coming off in the second half of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham.

Norwich will be without Mario Vrancic (calf) as they look for a fifth successive Championship clean sheet.

Striker Nelson Oliveira (groin) may be fit enough to be included among the substitutes, but Marco Stiepermann and Wes Hoolahan are both doubts.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk: "For me, they (Middlesbrough) are the favourites for the title this year.

"They have many good players and a good coach, and many opportunities from a financial point of view - I'm not jealous, it is like it is.

"They are a big club and they are pretty good in home games - four games, three wins and just one draw - so it's not easy to beat them.

"If it's (a choice of) 0-0 or we win 5-4, I'd choose the 5-4. It's not about the clean sheets, though in our defending behaviour we are pretty good right now."

