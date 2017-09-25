Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Cauley Woodrow has scored one goal in three appearances for Bristol City this season

Bristol City's on-loan striker Cauley Woodrow (thigh) is available again, but Tuesday's game will come too soon for full-back Eros Pisano (knee).

Striker Milan Djuric (groin) and midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remain sidelined for the Robins.

Bolton will be without midfielder Jem Karacan after he picked up a fifth booking of the season in their 3-0 defeat by Brentford on Saturday.

Adam Le Fondre and Aaron Wilbraham may come in for Phil Parkinson's side.

Bristol City's assistant head coach Dean Holden told BBC Radio Bristol:

"People outside of the dressing room might say it is a 'home banker' but Bolton are no mugs.

"They have got some danger men. Yes, they've had a tough start to the season, but last season was fantastic for the whole club.

"Complacency is our biggest enemy right now."

Match facts