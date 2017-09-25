Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Bristol City's on-loan striker Cauley Woodrow (thigh) is available again, but Tuesday's game will come too soon for full-back Eros Pisano (knee).
Striker Milan Djuric (groin) and midfielder Gary O'Neil (knee) remain sidelined for the Robins.
Bolton will be without midfielder Jem Karacan after he picked up a fifth booking of the season in their 3-0 defeat by Brentford on Saturday.
Adam Le Fondre and Aaron Wilbraham may come in for Phil Parkinson's side.
Bristol City's assistant head coach Dean Holden told BBC Radio Bristol:
"People outside of the dressing room might say it is a 'home banker' but Bolton are no mugs.
"They have got some danger men. Yes, they've had a tough start to the season, but last season was fantastic for the whole club.
"Complacency is our biggest enemy right now."
Match facts
- This will be Bristol City's first home league meeting with Bolton since they thrashed them 6-0 at Ashton Gate in March 2016.
- The Trotters have won two of their past four league visits to Bristol City (L2), as many as they'd won in their previous 23 combined.
- The Robins have won eight of their past 11 home games in all competitions (D2 L1), scoring at least twice in all of those victories.
- Bolton are winless in their past 29 away Championship games (D8 L21).
- Bolton have lost their past three away matches in all competitions, all by two or more goals. They haven't lost four consecutively by that margin since March 1980.