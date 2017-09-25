Nottingham Forest v Fulham

David Vaughan joined Forest from Sunderland on a free transfer in 2014 following a loan spell

Nottingham Forest are without midfielder David Vaughan (groin), who is back in training but is not yet fit.

Manager Mark Warburton is expected to make changes following the defeat at Aston Villa, his side's fourth loss in five Championship matches.

Fulham will be without forward Floyd Ayite after he pulled his hamstring during the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Rafa Soares is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury, but Tom Cairney (knee) is yet to return to training.

Match facts