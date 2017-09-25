Championship
Nottm Forest19:45Fulham
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

David Vauaghan
David Vaughan joined Forest from Sunderland on a free transfer in 2014 following a loan spell
Nottingham Forest are without midfielder David Vaughan (groin), who is back in training but is not yet fit.

Manager Mark Warburton is expected to make changes following the defeat at Aston Villa, his side's fourth loss in five Championship matches.

Fulham will be without forward Floyd Ayite after he pulled his hamstring during the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.

Rafa Soares is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury, but Tom Cairney (knee) is yet to return to training.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have only lost one of their last 12 home league games against Fulham (W7 D4), a 3-0 defeat in September 2000.
  • The Cottagers have conceded at least twice in six of their last seven games against the the Reds in all competitions.
  • Forest will have had a different manager in charge for each of their last six league meetings with Fulham - Stuart Pearce, Dougie Freedman, Paul Williams, Philippe Montanier, Gary Brazil and current boss Mark Warburton.
  • Fulham lost their previous league game on the road at Burton, while they haven't lost consecutive away games in the Championship since January 2016.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost their last two home league games, last losing three on the bounce in April 2016.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds96211751220
2Wolves9621159620
3Cardiff9621148620
4Sheff Utd9603128418
5Preston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheff Wed93421211113
11QPR93331212012
12Nottm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton9027419-152
View full Championship table

