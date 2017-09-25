Cardiff City v Leeds United
-
- From the section Football
Cardiff defender Sol Bamba is set to return against his former side on Tuesday after being rested on Saturday.
Bluebirds full-back Lee Peltier should be fit despite a knock, while winger Junior Hoilett is likely to start.
Leeds defender Pontus Jansson could return to the XI after missing the win over Ipswich with a muscle injury.
Striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga returned to Germany on Saturday after the birth of his daughter but came back to training on Monday and will play.
Match facts
- Cardiff have lost their last two home league games against Leeds - more than they had lost in their previous 22 home games against the Whites (1).
- Since he left his job as Leeds boss in April 2013, Neil Warnock has won all three league meetings against his former side, including a 2-0 win at Elland Road last season with Cardiff.
- Warnock's last two home Championship defeats on a Tuesday came as Leeds boss - he lost 7-3 to Nottingham Forest in March 2012 and 3-2 to Hull in September 2012, but has not lost any since (W6 D3).
- None of Leeds' last 48 away matches in all competitions have ended goalless - should there be a goal in this game, it would equal their second longest run without an away 0-0 in their history (49 games between November 2007 and August 2009).
- The Whites have won six of their first nine league games of a season in the top two tiers of English football for the first time since 1999/2000 in the Premier League (also won six).