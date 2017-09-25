Brentford v Derby County
Brentford will assess captain John Egan after the defender suffered a head injury in the 3-0 win over Bolton.
Manager Dean Smith is still without attackers Sergi Canos (ankle) and Lasse Vibe (foot) as he looks to build on a first league win of the season.
Derby are monitoring midfielder Tom Lawrence and defender Curtis Davies, who both have groin problems.
George Thorne is also a doubt after illness at the weekend, but Johnny Russell is fit and could be involved.
Match facts
- The Bees, 4-0 winners over Derby in April, haven't beaten them in back-to-back league games since October 1937.
- The Rams have won just two of their last 10 visits to Griffin Park in all competitions (D4 L4), a 3-1 win in the Championship in February 2016 and a 4-3 win in the Anglo-Italian Cup in January 1993.
- The Bees are winless in six home matches in all competitions (D3 L3), last enduring a longer run without winning between September and December 2006 (11 matches).
- Chris Martin has been involved in three goals in three away league matches at Griffin Park, scoring two and assisting one, including scoring in both previous appearances there for Derby.
- The Rams are on their longest away league run without a clean sheet (13 games) since September 2008, when they went 16 on the road without one.