Brentford v Derby County

John Egan was substituted in the 16th minute of Brentford's win over Bolton after a clash of heads

Brentford will assess captain John Egan after the defender suffered a head injury in the 3-0 win over Bolton.

Manager Dean Smith is still without attackers Sergi Canos (ankle) and Lasse Vibe (foot) as he looks to build on a first league win of the season.

Derby are monitoring midfielder Tom Lawrence and defender Curtis Davies, who both have groin problems.

George Thorne is also a doubt after illness at the weekend, but Johnny Russell is fit and could be involved.

Match facts