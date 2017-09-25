Championship
Millwall19:45Reading
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Reading

Jordan Obita
Jordan Obita was stretchered off on Saturday after hitting the advertising boards
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:00 BST

Millwall forward Lee Gregory is unavailable for the visit of Reading as he serves the final game of his three-match ban for a red card against QPR.

Tom Elliott (quad) is injured, but Neil Harris has no other selection concerns.

Jordan Obita is a doubt for Reading after colliding with the advertising hoardings in the 1-1 draw with Hull.

Modou Barrow (knee) and Leandro Bacuna (knock) will be assessed and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson could start after coming off the bench to score on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Millwall haven't beaten Reading in a match in any competition since August 2004, drawing four and losing eight since, including a 3-1 defeat in this season's League Cup.
  • Reading have only conceded two goals in their last eight trips to The Den (W5 D2 L1).
  • Millwall have won 15 of their last 22 home matches in all competitions (D5 L2), winning their last two without conceding a goal.
  • The Royals are winless in their last three league games (D2 L1), while they haven't gone four without a win in the Championship since October 2016.
  • The Lions are averaging the fewest possession in Championship games this season (39%), while opponents Reading average the most (62%).

Tuesday 26th September 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds96211751220
2Wolves9621159620
3Cardiff9621148620
4Sheff Utd9603128418
5Preston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheff Wed93421211113
11QPR93331212012
12Nottm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton9027419-152
View full Championship table

