Burton19:45Aston Villa
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Aston Villa

John Brayford
John Brayford also played for Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough during their first spell at the club, as well as at Derby County and Sheffield United
Burton Albion hope to have defenders Jake Buxton and John Brayford fit after both suffered minor injuries in Saturday's draw with QPR.

Joe Mason and Matty Lund could return after injury but midfielder Will Miller (hamstring) is struggling.

Villa will check on Henri Lansbury and Gabby Agbonlahor, although boss Steve Bruce is not expected to make changes.

The visitors, unbeaten now in six Championship games, are up to ninth after winning their last two.

Match facts

  • This is just the third league meeting between the teams. Villa won 2-1 at home last season on Boxing Day, then drew 1-1 in the return in April.
  • Nigel Clough has faced Steve Bruce five times as a manager and is yet to get the better of him.
  • Burton have only kept one clean sheet in their last 19 home league games, a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in March.
  • Villa are looking to record back-to-back away league victories for the first time since September 2014.
  • Burton have scored 83% of their six Championship goals this season on home soil - the highest proportion of any team.

Tuesday 26th September 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds96211751220
2Wolves9621159620
3Cardiff9621148620
4Sheff Utd9603128418
5Preston944193616
6Middlesbrough9432116515
7Ipswich85031411315
8Bristol City93511510514
9Aston Villa93421210213
10Sheff Wed93421211113
11QPR93331212012
12Nottm Forest94051215-312
13Norwich9333812-412
14Fulham925298111
15Derby83231212011
16Millwall9243119210
17Hull92341516-19
18Reading823378-19
19Burton9234615-99
20Brentford91441012-27
21Barnsley8215913-47
22Sunderland9135814-66
23Birmingham9126513-85
24Bolton9027419-152
