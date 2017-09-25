Ipswich Town v Sunderland

Bartosz Bialkowski has made more than 100 league appearances for Ipswich

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy will keep faith with keeper Bartosz Bialkowski despite his own-goal blunder in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Leeds United.

Flynn Downes (thigh) is again absent, but skipper Luke Chambers will play despite a bang in the ribs.

Sunderland will assess Jonny Williams and Callum McManaman, who both missed the 2-1 loss to Cardiff City.

Boss Simon Grayson also awaits a report on striker Duncan Watmore, who played for the under-23 side on Sunday.

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy told BBC Radio Suffolk: "I lost my first 11 games (as Sunderland manager), nine of them in the Premier League, and they were bonkers thinking I could keep them up.

"I get what Simon is going through, it is tough. You've got to get a foothold somewhere and they'll be looking for that down here.

"Simon got the job because of how well he did at Preston and how competitive they were. But he's gone to a club that are used to losing and spiralling downwards and it's hard to change that.

"If we continue to play like we did on Saturday we'll win games. We had Leeds by the scruff of the neck in the second half."

Match facts