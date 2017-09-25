Barnsley v Queens Park Rangers

Brad Potts came off injured after 82 minutes against Wolves on Saturday

Barnsley midfielder Brad Potts (ankle) should be fine to play despite being forced off in the defeat at Wolves.

Winger Lloyd Isgrove (thigh) is likely to be out until after the upcoming international break.

Jordan Cousins is back in full training for QPR after a hamstring problem, but on-loan winger Kazenga LuaLua might not be involved after a family bereavement.

Grant Hall (tendonitis), Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and James Perch (knee) all remain unavailable through injury.

Match facts