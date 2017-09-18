Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager saying odd things - Chris Sutton

Jurgen Klopp is seeking his first major trophy since taking charge of Liverpool in October 2015

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "clutching at straws" by suggesting the club's history is affecting his players, says ex-striker Chris Sutton.

The Reds have not won in three games, including a 5-0 loss at Manchester City and draws with Burnley and Sevilla.

"If you look at the 125 years of Liverpool, then you can see the problem," said Klopp on Monday.

But Sutton, a Premier League winner, said: "He's said a few odd things. It's got nothing to do with history."

'A goal to remind me of Maradona' Who makes Garth Crooks' team of the week?

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League table, five points behind joint leaders Manchester City and Manchester United, and have conceded 14 goals in eight games in all competitions this season.

They are 18-time champions of England but have not won the league since 1990.

"I'm a big fan of Jurgen Klopp but I really don't know what he is talking about," Sutton, a title winner with Blackburn in 1995, told BBC Radio 5 live's The Monday Night Club.

"I do understand Liverpool have a great history - but it is not relevant to this moment in time. It was an odd thing to say.

"Do you think the fans are talking about history or are they talking about the centre-half unable to defend set-pieces?"

Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright said players did not think about the history of the club they were playing for once they were on the pitch.

"All I was thinking about was I needed to score quickly to stay in the team," said Wright, who won five major trophies with the Gunners.

"I have been in teams when you're on a poor run and the opponents score an unexpected goal against you.

"You are not thinking about anything other than to get back into it. Not 'oh my gosh we're losing and what about our history'."

Liverpool travel to Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday (19:45 BST kick-off).