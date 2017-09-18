Tuesday's back pages

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish claims he would have been 'negligent' not to have sacked Frank de Boer
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish claims he would have been 'negligent' not to have sacked Frank de Boer, according to the Daily Mirror
England manager Mark Sampson says claims of racism are taking their toll, according to the Guardian
The Sun's back page focuses on Tottenham
Rio Ferdinand wants to become a professional boxer, reports the Daily Telegraph
Kick It Out have written to Manchester United over an offensive chant regarding Romelu Lukaku, according to the Times

