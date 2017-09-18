Tuesday's back pages 18 Sep From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41313571 Read more about sharing. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish claims he would have been 'negligent' not to have sacked Frank de Boer, according to the Daily Mirror England manager Mark Sampson says claims of racism are taking their toll, according to the Guardian The Sun's back page focuses on Tottenham Rio Ferdinand wants to become a professional boxer, reports the Daily Telegraph Kick It Out have written to Manchester United over an offensive chant regarding Romelu Lukaku, according to the Times