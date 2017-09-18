Bradley Lowery: Everton and Sunderland to promote foundation

Bradley with dad Carl at Goodison Park in February before the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland

Everton and Sunderland players will wear shirts promoting the Bradley Lowery Foundation when they meet in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (19:45 BST).

Sunderland fan Bradley, 6, died after a long illness in July.

SportPesa and Dafabet, the official shirt sponsors of Everton and Sunderland respectively, have agreed to the idea for the third round tie.

"We are absolutely thrilled to see the foundation logo on the front of the shirts," said Bradley's mum, Gemma.

Bradley, from Blackhall in County Durham, whose plight touched the lives of many people, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer - when he was 18 months old.

He was a guest of Everton's for the Premier League match against Sunderland in February.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was launched last month, while TV stars and former footballers took part in a celebrity charity match at Goodison Park in memory of Bradley earlier this month.

Members of Bradley's family will be special guests of SportPesa for the Sunderland tie.