BBC Sport - NI Women hope to be an inspiration to younger generation

Northern Ireland Women hope that they can inspire a new generation of females to take up the game by making the most of the increased exposure of their matches in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Manager Alfie Wylie's side lost 4-1 away to Norway in their opening qualifier on Friday, and now host the Republic of Ireland at Mourneview Park on Tuesday night.

The game will be broadcast live on the BBC Red Button and streamed live the BBC Sport website.

