BBC Sport - England's Fran Kirby plays 'kerby' with Lionesses team-mate Millie Bright

Is Fran Kirby any good at 'kerby'?

One of the stars of the England women's football team Fran Kirby plays 'kerby' - for some, the ultimate childhood test of ball control - against Lionesses team-mate Millie Bright.

MATCH PREVIEW:England v Russia

Watch live coverage of England v Russia in their Women's World Cup qualifier, Tuesday 19 September, 18:30 BST on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.

