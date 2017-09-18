BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs' focus is Premier League and Champions League

'Where are Wigan? League One' - Pochettino on priorities

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says to prioritise the EFL Cup or FA Cup over the Premier League or Champions League would be a "big mistake".

Spurs play Championship side Barnsley on Tuesday in the League Cup third round.

