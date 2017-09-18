Partick Thistle not aggressive against Rangers, says manager Alan Archibald

Alan Archibald has watched his side draw their last two games after three straight defeats

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald insists his side are not an overly aggressive team.

The Jags had Chris Erskine sent off in Friday's 2-2 draw against Rangers but Ryan Edwards avoided that punishment with an earlier tackle on Ryan Jack.

Thistle host Rangers again on Tuesday, this time in the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

"I really wish we were a bit more aggressive," Archibald said. "We are probably not aggressive enough."

Archibald's side picked up five bookings during Friday's Premiership draw and Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has suggested teams are more aggressive against his side than other opponents.

"I can only talk about our own team and I don't think so," Archibald said.

"I don't think there were the amount of bookings in the game that there was the other night.

"But we treat every game the same, it's not any different. It maybe just seems like that, when other teams get more of the ball, there are more tackles going in.

"Maybe that's something that could be looked into with stats.

"But it's not 'we are playing Rangers, we are going to go and kick them', by any manner of means."