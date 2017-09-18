James Collins: West Ham man injury doubt for Wales' World Cup qualifiers

James Collins had helped West Ham keep clean sheets in each of their last two Premier League games

West Ham centre-back James Collins could be a doubt for Wales' World Cup qualifying double-header in October because of an ankle injury.

Collins, 34, was forced off during Saturday's goalless draw at West Brom.

Wales, who are second in Group D, visit Georgia on 6 October before hosting the Republic of Ireland three days later.

"It looked like it was going to be a few months but, touch wood, it's only going to be a couple of weeks," said West Ham manager Slaven Bilic.

"It's a big blow, it could be worse, to be fair.

"He has done the scan and it's not ideal. But to be fair I expected worse based on how he got injured and all that."

Collins is used as back-up by Wales, who prefer Ashley Williams, Ben Davies and James Chester as their central defenders.

Former Cardiff City and Aston Villa player Collins last played for his country in the 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Moldova in September 2016.