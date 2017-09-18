Gary Bollan: Forfar Athletic sack manager after run of defeats

Gary Bollan guided Forfar to promotion last season, but lasted only six games into the new campaign

Forfar Athletic have sacked manager Gary Bollan after Saturday's 5-0 defeat at Arbroath.

The loss was Forfar's fifth straight league defeat, leaving them bottom of League One.

Assistant Stuart Balmer and youth team manager Barry Sellars have been put in temporary charge of the first team.

"The club can today announce that with regret they have parted company with their manager Gary Bollan," Forfar said in a statement.

"The club would like to place on record their sincere thanks for his hard work over the past 21 months. The search will now begin for a replacement manager."

Bollan took over at Forfar in December 2015, after leaving League One rivals Airdrieonians. He could not prevent them being relegated, but guided them back up to League One via the play-offs last season, having led League Two for all but three weeks of the season.

Forfar won their opening league match of this campaign, but then lost five in a row, conceding 15 goals and scoring only two.