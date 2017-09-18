Celtic: Brendan Rodgers refuses to be drawn on strength of Old Firm rivals

By Kheredine Idessane

BBC Scotland

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers chose his words carefully with Saturday's Old Firm game in mind

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says it remains to be seen whether Rangers' spending will enable them to close the gap on the champions.

"We'll see," he said, when asked if there would be more of a challenge from Ibrox this term.

Rodgers declined to elaborate on his previous remarks that Pedro Caixinha outspent him in summer transfer fees.

Rodgers revealed fit-again Dedryck Boyata is in the squad for Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final at Dundee.

The Celtic manager described the tie at Dens Park as the first of a series of "great games" that he is looking forward to in the next 10 days, including trips to Ibrox and Anderlecht.

More to follow

