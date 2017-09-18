Rangers: Captain Lee Wallace to miss League Cup tie and Old Firm derby

Lee Wallace was forced off in the first half of the draw with Partick Thistle

Rangers captain Lee Wallace will miss Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final against Partick Thistle and Saturday's Old Firm derby because of injury.

The left-back went off with a groin knock during his side's 2-2 draw with Partick Thistle on Friday night.

"He is travelling to Manchester today to have an assessment on his groin so let's see how it goes," manager Pedro Caixinha told the club website.

"He will miss the weekend, we just need to know how long he needs to be out."

Summer signing Declan John came on for Wallace in Friday's Premiership match at Firhill, and while he complained of an "ankle niggle" afterwards, Caixinha added: "Declan John will definitely be with us tomorrow [Tuesday, against Partick], as will Ryan Jack, who will start."

Jack had to be treated following a tough challenge by Thistle's Ryan Edwards, but the midfielder continued until later in the second half.

Caixinha also revealed the club are assessing Niko Kranjcar, who has picked up a knock on the same knee he injured last season, while Jordan Rossiter is also out because of a knee complaint.