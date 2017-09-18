James Vaughan: Sunderland striker came 'off his sick bed' to score his first goal

James Vaughan's header was his first goal since scoring for Bury against Northampton in April

Sunderland striker James Vaughan had been struggling with sickness before ending his wait for a goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Hull City, manager Simon Grayson revealed.

Vaughan, 29, had played nine matches without scoring for the Wearsiders, but headed in Callum McManaman's cross at the KCOM Stadium to break his duck.

"Full credit to the lad, but he was desperate to play," Grayson told BBC Newcastle.

"He did whatever was required to play."

With Duncan Watmore still recovering from a long-term knee problem and summer signing Lewis Grabban sidelined for around a month with a hamstring injury, Grayson was short of experience in the striker positions before former Bury forward Vaughan returned to the squad.

"If we were going to be hurt by anyone being missing with sickness and diarrhoea then it didn't need to be a striker, but he did very well," Grayson continued,

"He only came down to the team late on Friday night and did ever so well to last the number of minutes he did."