Torquay United head coach Gary Owers keen to add to 'massive' squad

Gary Owers drew his first game in charge at Barrow on 16 September

Torquay United head coach Gary Owers says he still needs to add to his 27-man squad due to the number of injuries at the National League club.

The Gulls, bottom of the table with four points from 11 games, have got nine players on the sidelines.

"It's a balancing act definitely, I'm looking at the squad available and it's 16/17 players maximum," Owers said.

"I spoke to a couple of managers in the league, and when I told them I had 27 players they couldn't believe it."

Former Bath boss Owers was appointed by Torquay on 13 September and is yet to sign a contract, although he told BBC Sport he has agreed a deal with the club.

Versatile ex-Notts County defender Wes Atkinson is one of the players who have been on trial at the Devon side.

"My market is free agents, but there's not many about and the ones that are free agents haven't played any football," Owers told BBC Sport.

"I've got a massive squad - it's way too many players for a club at this level.

"I do need to stress that there are a couple of players in there with long-term and serious injuries, so I have to be respectful to them as well."